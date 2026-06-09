Boosted pay and service benefits will be offered by the defence ministry to make the job of national guard private more attractive, according to press reports. The national guard is finding it difficult to sign up men on contracts to cover its operational needs.

According to a report in Phileleftheros, the government decided that the new contract soldiers (Syop) would be hired on a higher wage and would be entitled to an annual pay increment, “which creates a clearer framework of wage development.” They would also be paid a monthly allowance of €150, rising to €250 for those serving in the special forces. In total, the gross wage of a Syop, the paper said, would be above €1,500 which is a quite high starting salary for unskilled workers.

The government had no choice other than to increase pay because there is obviously not enough interest among the population in joining the army on contracts. It has also offered other incentives such as the extension of contracts up to age 57 (it was 42) and will sign men up to the age of 35 (the previous maximum was 27). Promotion prospects have also been offered to Syop members who can become non-commissioned officers and move to a higher paygrade by passing exams.

Better incentives were probably necessary to attract greater interest but there is a danger of turning these contract jobs into long-term employment. Someone could join the army as a Syop, aged 27 and stay there for 30 years, until 57, when he would be far too old and unfit to serve as a private – not to mention the operational problems this would create. Are there any armies in the world with 50- and 55-year-old privates serving?

There is another potential problem that could stem from the government’s incentives. In 2026, there would be 250 NCO positions to be filled, said the defence ministry. Would there not be a danger of too many Syop ending up as NCOs? And is there no risk of the Syop being turned into permanent public service workers after 10 years of continuous service as has happened with thousands of contract staff hired by the state? Perhaps the defence ministry has put safeguards in place, although it is entirely possible a smart lawyer would find a way round them.

The defence ministry had to increase the incentives to attract volunteers but perhaps the matter needs more thought. For example, it may be cheaper to pay a higher wage to a volunteer and limit the maximum duration of the service contract to eight or 10 years, for example. This would also ensure volunteers serving are relatively young and not demotivated men over 50 believing they have earned the right to do nothing. This happens in the public sector.

We hope there is still time for more thought to be given to the matter by the government to ensure against opening another backdoor to the public service.