Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Wednesday that it conducted a series of transactions on June 9, 2026, purchasing 13,364 of its own shares at an average price of €1.66 per share.

The repurchase of these shares was executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), as part of the company’s capital management strategy.

The firm completed seven separate transactions throughout the session to reach the total volume of shares purchased.

The first three transactions involved the acquisition of 288 shares, 388 shares, and 3,000 shares respectively at a price of €1.66 per share.

A fourth transaction saw the firm purchase 6,324 shares, also at the price of €1.66 per share.

The remaining three purchases consisted of 976 shares, 1,388 shares, and 1,000 shares, each executed at a price of €1.66 per share.

Demetra Holdings Plc provided this update to the investment community in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The firm also followed the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the disclosure of market activity.

This action was taken pursuant to the relevant authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.