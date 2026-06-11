Alpha Bank announced on Wednesday that it will distribute 4.2 million treasury shares free of charge to executives and employees under its 2025 Combined Bonus Plan (CBP).

The decision was taken by the bank’s board of directors as part of the implementation of the performance-based remuneration programme covering the 2025 financial year.

According to the bank, a total of 4,209,501 own common dematerialised shares will be allocated to 1,260 beneficiaries, comprising members of management and employees.

The measure was approved during a board meeting held on May 27, 2026, in line with the provisions of the Combined Bonus Plan.

The shares to be awarded were acquired through the bank’s share buyback programme, which had previously received shareholder approval.

Specifically, the repurchase scheme was authorised at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2025.

The allocation forms part of Alpha Bank’s efforts to link remuneration with performance and to reward staff through equity-based incentives.

Through the programme, eligible recipients will receive the shares at no cost, with the bank using treasury stock already held on its balance sheet.

The transfer covers a broad group of beneficiaries and represents one of the key elements of the bank’s employee incentive framework for the 2025 financial year.