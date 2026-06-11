A large quantity of suspected counterfeit goods and 1,440 cannabis lollipops were seized during a joint operation by customs officers and the drug squad (Ykan) in Limassol.

The goods were found on Wednesday in three containers that arrived from Greece, during random inspections at the premises of a transport company.

The Customs Department announced on Thursday that officers became suspicious after identifying a parcel addressed to a monastery.

During the inspection, officers seized boxes destined for two companies containing various branded toys believed to be counterfeit.

They also discovered 1,440 cannabis lollipops in a variety of flavours.

The box addressed to the Irene Chrysovalantou monastery bore an indication that it contained personal items. However, an inspection revealed perfumes and sunglasses which were also suspected to be counterfeit.