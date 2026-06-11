Four suspects accused of participating in an alleged criminal organisation were remanded by the Larnaca district court on Thursday after police outlined claims of threats, intimidation, fraud and financial exploitation involving a 77-year-old complainant in a case spanning several years.

The suspects include a 44-year-old businessman from Larnaca, a 42-year-old accountant and businessman from Nicosia, a 45-year-old woman from the Larnaca district and a 49-year-old remanded prisoner currently facing separate criminal proceedings.

Police allege the four played different roles in a coordinated scheme which targeted the elderly man between 2021 and 2025.

Details presented before the court emerged through testimony from investigators who described the case as a complex organised crime syndicate involving allegations of extortion, coercion, and threats of violence.

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According to police, the complainant reported in March that he had been pressured over a number of years into handing over substantial sums of money and agreeing to transactions against his will.

He alleged that repeated threats left him fearful for his safety and compelled him to comply with demands made by individuals connected to the group.

The court heard that part of the investigation centres on property transactions involving land in Pyla and Anglisides.

Investigators allege that agreements relating to the sale of the properties ultimately resulted in financial losses for the complainant and his family.

Evidence presented in court indicated that substantial payments remained outstanding despite transfers having been completed.

Police further alleged that the complainant was persuaded to become involved in a betting agency venture despite never formally entering into a partnership agreement.

Under the arrangement, investigators claim he was induced to provide significant amounts of money while receiving no corresponding benefit.

The 49-year-old suspect was repeatedly identified in police testimony as a figure who allegedly used intimidation and threats to obtain money from the complainant.

Among the allegations presented to the court was a claim that the suspect showed the elderly man a video depicting acts of violence and torture while warning him of the consequences of refusing to pay.

According to police testimony, the suspect allegedly told the complainant, “See what I do to those who don’t pay.”

The court was also told that the complainant reported receiving direct death threats.

In one alleged incident, he claimed the suspect warned him, “I’ll shoot you.”

Investigators further examined reports that shots had been fired outside the complainant’s residence.

The elderly man alleged that he observed a vehicle resembling one linked to the suspect leaving the area shortly after the incident.

Particular attention was also directed towards the alleged role of the 45-year-old woman.

According to the complaint, she developed a personal relationship with the complainant and subsequently sought money from him through a series of claims regarding family difficulties, medical expenses and financial problems.

Police said she allegedly claimed that a child required costly medical treatment and also requested assistance in dealing with gambling debts.

Investigators told the court that they were continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding those claims.

The complaint further alleges that the suspects arranged meetings between the complainant and the woman, including a trip to Athens, where she ultimately failed to appear despite assurances that she would attend.

Police also informed the court that financial inquiries had raised questions regarding assets acquired by the 44-year-old businessman over recent years.

Investigators are examining whether those acquisitions correspond with declared income and lawful financial activity.

Police told the court that approximately 50 additional statements must still be obtained from relatives, associates and other individuals connected to the suspects and the complainant.

Defence lawyer Antonis Demetriou challenged the police application for detention and questioned the reliability of the complainant’s allegations.

He argued that the elderly man is himself facing a pending criminal case and claimed there were concerns regarding his cognitive condition.

The case forms part of a wider police effort targeting alleged organised criminal activity in Larnaca and follows a series of investigations connected to extortion, violence and criminal networks operating in the district.

Police maintain that their investigative work remains ongoing.