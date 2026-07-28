Symptoms such as persistent bloating and abdominal discomfort should not be ignored, as they could be early warning signs of gynaecological cancer, the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) said on Tuesday.

The organisation is running a women’s health campaign promoting early diagnosis, as gynaecological cancers continue to affect a significant number of women in Cyprus each year.

“That is why awareness, prevention and regular gynaecological check-ups remain essential tools for protecting women’s health,” Pasykaf said.

Director of Pasykaf’s prevention and social marketing directorate Georgia Orfanou said self-care was neither selfish nor a luxury, but a responsibility.

“Let us put our health on our agenda. The Pap test, mammography when the time comes and regular appointments with a gynaecologist are among the most important acts of care we can offer ourselves,” Orfanou stressed.

Many symptoms related to gynaecological cancer can at first appear insignificant or attributed to everyday life, hormonal changes or stress, however early evaluation is important for every women, Pasykaf said.

Such symptoms calling for prompt medical evaluation include bleeding between periods or after sexual intercourse, unusual post-menopause vaginal haemorrhaging, changes in vaginal discharge, persistent pain or pressure in the pelvic area, itching, burning pain or discomfort in the vulva area, lumps, sores of changes in the colour or skin of the genital area, persistent pain during sexual intercourse, persistent bloating or discomfort in the abdomen, frequent urination or changes in bladder habits without an obvious cause.

Pasykaf pointed out that these symptoms did not necessarily indicate cancer, any persistent or unusual change should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

Cervical cancer is the only form of gynaecological cancer that can be largely prevented by vaccination against HPV and regular checkups.

Pasykaf’s campaign is being implemented in cooperation with the Society of Dermatology and Venereology, the Gynaecological and Obstetrics Society, the Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, the Oncology Society and the Surgical Society.