Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has paid the final dividend for 2025, amounting to €0.02 per share, with the distribution handled through the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) dividend payment procedures.

The company said shareholders whose holdings are managed by a Cyprus Stock Exchange member received the net dividend into the member’s client account under the exchange’s new cash distribution procedures.

For shareholders whose shares are held in the ‘Special Account/Global CSE’ category, dividend cheques were issued and posted to the address recorded in the CSE shareholders’ register, as declared by each shareholder

The payment follows Petrolina’s earlier approval of a final dividend of 5.8 per cent, or 2.0 cents per share, at its annual general meeting, with the payout date set for July 28, 2026.

In related news, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced this week that it had granted Dinos Lefkaritis an exemption from the obligation to submit a mandatory public takeover bid over a planned purchase of up to 10,000 Petrolina shares, equal to up to 0.0114 per cent of the company’s issued share capital and voting rights.

Petrolina also announced an interim dividend for 2026, with the board approving a payment of 2.94 per cent, or €0.01 per share, to shareholders on record as of July 30, 2026, and payment due on August 28, 2026.

Separately, the group moved ahead with its Land of Tomorrow coastal development, launching five special purpose companies to push forward the project, which is planned as a large mixed-use scheme across roughly 300,000 square metres over 12 to 15 years.