No criminal or disciplinary charges will be brought against police officers in connection with the escape of lifer Theodoros (Doros) Theofanous, also known as the hairdresser, police said on Monday.

Police officer Michalis Michail told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that initially it had appeared that the report submitted by the independent investigators did not justify criminal prosecution, and that it had later been determined that no disciplinary responsibilities had emerged either.

Theofanous escaped in September 2024 after being granted permission to visit his father’s home in Choletria, Paphos. He was escorted by seven police officers, four prison guards and three members of the police’s mobile immediate action unit (Mmad).

Several police officers and prison wardens were suspended following the escape.

Following the fiasco, President Nikos Christodoulides fired the chief of police, the deputy chief of police and acting director of the central prison.

Commenting on reports in the media, Michail said the report had been sent to the Law Office and later to the police, and that the criminal investigation has been concluded.

Michail pointed out that various measures and procedures concerning the transport and escort of prisoners had been reassessed in cooperation with the prisons department to prevent any similar incident happening in the future.

He explained that various protocols were in place for the transport and escort of prisoners, which were regularly updated.

Michail could not speak about prison wardens, as they were a separate department.

Official sources told CNA that the investigation into possible criminal prosecutions against prison wardens had not yet been wrapped up.

The escapee was serving life imprisonment for the murder of his pregnant partner, 24-year-old Yulia Oporok, and her three-year old daughter in 2011.

Theofanous’ escape from guard watch during a home visit while serving prison time sparked a nationwide manhunt. He was eventually captured in Limassol after being on the run for three days.