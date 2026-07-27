The Cyprus police, in partnership with Trust Insurance Cyprus, on Monday launched a nationwide public awareness campaign to help prevent residential burglaries and thefts.

Running until Friday, the initiative is part of a cooperation agreement between the two organisations, aiming to raise public awareness about home security and effective crime prevention.

Throughout the week, police will conduct awareness activities across the island, distributing leaflets and providing practical advice for residents to better protect their homes and property.

The campaign aims to enhance prevention efforts and promote a stronger culture of safety among the public.