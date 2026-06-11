A firefighter from the Republic was detained by Turkish Cypriot authorities in the Pyla buffer zone on Thursday while carrying out a site inspection linked to seasonal fire prevention measures.

The firefighter had entered the buffer zone accompanied by UN police officers as part of preparations for vegetation management ahead of the summer period.

The visit was intended to assess conditions in the area and gather information for a report concerning the clearing of dry grass and other combustible vegetation.

According to the information available, the inspection formed part of routine efforts aimed at reducing fire risks during the warmer months.

During the visit, Turkish Cypriot authorities reportedly stopped the UN police officers and proceeded to detain the firefighter within the buffer zone.

Information indicates that the firefighter was subsequently taken to Pergamos following the incident.

No official statement had been issued regarding the reasons for the detention or the legal basis on which the action was taken.

The incident occurred within the UN controlled buffer zone, an area where access and activities are subject to specific arrangements and coordination procedures involving the peacekeeping force.

UN police were present throughout the visit as part of the inspection process.

More to follow….