Adjustments have been made to the government’s pilot “Breakfast for All” programme after concerns raised by parents over meal quality and portion sizes.

The programme currently provides free breakfast to around 3,600 children attending public kindergartens in Larnaca and the Famagusta district.

Approximately 2,600 children are participating in Larnaca and a further 1,000 in Famagusta under the pilot phase of the initiative, which was introduced following a cabinet decision as part of the government’s 2026 programme.

Concerns were raised shortly after the scheme began when photographs circulated showing pre-cut fruit in single-use plastic containers and breakfast portions that some parents considered inadequate.

The reaction prompted Education Minister Athena Michaelidou to visit a school unit to assess the situation directly and review feedback from those involved.

Speaking to Alpha TV on Thursday, preschool parents’ association leader, Tasos Savva, said improvements had already been introduced following discussions with authorities.

“The fruit is distributed without being cut,” Savva said, explaining that the change was made after complaints that fruit was arriving discoloured and less appealing to children.

He added that breakfast quantities had also been adjusted after concerns were raised regarding portion sizes.

While welcoming the changes, he argued that further improvements were necessary to increase acceptance among pupils.

Savva said muffins should either be removed from the menu or offered only once a week, describing them as one of the least popular options among children.

“The choice most embraced by the children was a cheese and turkey and vegetable sandwich,” he said.

The education ministry has acknowledged that practical issues emerged during the initial phase and has stressed that the pilot is intended to identify and resolve operational challenges before any wider expansion.

Authorities are collecting data on the quality, quantity, nutritional value and acceptance of the meals, with findings expected to shape future development of the programme.

According to the ministry, the breakfasts were designed by education and health specialists in collaboration with volunteer clinical dietitians and are intended to meet children’s nutritional requirements while promoting healthy eating habits.

The pilot scheme is funded through a €1.5 million donation from Allwyn, the parent company of OPAP, while the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation is expected to contribute selected food items from September.