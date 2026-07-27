Authorities on Monday said two more farming units may have been infected with foot and mouth disease(FMD), with confirmation pending.

The two suspected farming units are located in Pentakomo, Limassol district, and Avgorou in the Famagusta district.

Samples from animals have been taken for testing.

“These are two cases under investigation,” said Demetris Epaminondas, a member of the team of epidemiologists working against FMD.

They have yet to be officially classed as cases of FMD.

If confirmed, they would bring the number of infected farming units up to 123. In addition, they would be the first instances of FMD detected in eastern Limassol and Famagusta district.

The latest confirmed case of FMD in the south was detected on June 10.

The first case was confirmed on February 20 of this year.

To date, 56,632 sheep and goats have been culled, representing 11.5 per cent of that animal stock. In addition, 24,483 pigs (7.8 per cent) and 3,018 cows (3.5 per cent) have been put to death.

Approved compensation to livestock farmers – for loss of animals, milk and animal feed – stands at €19.4 million.

By mid-June, second-dose vaccination coverage stood at 84 per cent for cattle, 78 per cent for sheep and 41 per cent for pigs.