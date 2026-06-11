The police have launched investigations into a new suspected crypto scam after a 27-year-old woman filed a report at a police station in Paphos on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant reported that she sent a message to a social media group chat, requesting help with issues related to the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies when she was approached by unknown individuals, offering to help her with her questions.

During their chat, the suspected scammers allegedly scammed the young woman out of US$12,000.

When the woman did not receive the money in her bank account as initially agreed upon, she realised that she had fallen victim to a scam and immediately reported the case to the authorities.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.