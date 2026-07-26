

Nine people were arrested during overnight operations carried out across Cyprus as part of a nationwide crackdown on crime and traffic offences, the police said on Sunday.



Those arrested are suspected of offences including carrying a knife, drug possesion, unlawful possession of property, causing grievous bodily harm, residing illegally in the Republic and drink-driving.



During the operation, police stopped and checked 727 drivers and 372 passengers. Officers also inspected 102 premises, resulting in 23 reports for various offences.



Traffic officers issued 323 citations for a range of traffic violations and opened 18 cases for offences under investigation.



Among the violations recorded were 90 speeding offences. Police also impounded 22 vehicles.



A total of 453 breathalyser tests were carried out, leading to 38 drink-driving reports, while five drivers tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests.