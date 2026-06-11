The University of Cyprus announced on Thursday that it will accept applications for transfers from students who have secured admission to higher education institutions abroad through international examinations and are due to begin their studies in the 2026-27 academic year.

According to the university, applications will be accepted from 9am on July 1 until 1pm on July 15 through its online transfer and second-degree application system.

The transfer process is aimed at candidates who have sat international examinations including the International Baccalaureate, A Levels or other recognised equivalent qualifications.

Applicants must satisfy the academic criteria established by the University of Cyprus for international examination holders and must have secured a place and completed registration at a university or other higher education institution abroad for the upcoming academic year.

In its announcement, the university stated that eligible candidates must be “at the stage of commencing their studies” and already hold confirmed admission to a recognised institution outside Cyprus before applying for a transfer.

The measure provides a pathway for students who have gained entry to overseas universities through international examination routes to seek admission to an equivalent programme at the University of Cyprus before beginning their studies abroad.

Candidates are required to demonstrate their examination results, Greek proficiency as well as their registration at the foreign institution as part of the transfer application process.

Applications will be submitted electronically through the university’s dedicated platform.

The institution said the procedure forms part of its established framework governing transfers and admissions for students holding international qualifications.