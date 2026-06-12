The bus service linking Nicosia and the Famagusta tourist area are set to increase as of Saturday to meet the summer season demand.

The transport ministry said on Friday that in cooperation with Intercity Buses, more buses would be added to the Nicosia bus line to Ayia Napa and Paralimni during the morning hours and the return service in the afternoon.

The additional service provides more options for travelling to Ayia Napa and Protaras, facilitating access by public transport and supporting safer, organised and sustainable transport during the summer months, the ministry explained.

The routes can be found on the Intercity Buses website.

For additional information or clarifications, the public can contact the Road Transport Department call centre at 22807000 or Intercity Buses at 80007789.