The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), which Cyprus is a member of, has announced the launch of its Global Expert Community (GEC), a new international platform aimed at mobilising expertise and strengthening collaboration to support high-impact digital initiatives across member states and beyond.

The organisation said the initiative represents a further step in its efforts to translate digital cooperation into practical action by expanding access to specialised knowledge and encouraging cross-border collaboration.

As digital transformation continues to reshape economies and societies around the world, the Global Expert Community is intended to bring together international perspectives and practical expertise to help develop innovative solutions and advance more inclusive and sustainable digital economies.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, said the increasingly complex nature of digital challenges requires stronger international cooperation and broader access to expertise.

“Today’s digital challenges require stronger collaboration and access to diverse expertise,” AlYahya said.

“Through the Global Expert Community, we are establishing a platform that transforms knowledge into actionable impact and strengthens our collective capacity to build more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready digital economies,” she added.

AlYahya explained that the initiative seeks to unite experts from different sectors and regions in order to accelerate knowledge exchange and foster international partnerships.

“By bringing together experts from across sectors and regions, we aim to accelerate knowledge exchange, foster collaboration, and support the development of practical solutions that drive meaningful and measurable impact through international digital cooperation,” she said.

According to the organisation, experts participating in the Global Expert Community will contribute through a variety of activities aligned with DCO priorities, including expert dialogues, strategic discussions, capacity-building programmes, advisory work and the creation of practical knowledge resources intended to support informed decision-making and effective implementation.

The network will cover a broad range of priority areas within the digital economy, including artificial intelligence, digital trade, digital investment, data and digital infrastructure, digital talent and skills, digital economy policy and governance, emerging technologies, digital inclusion and innovation, cybersecurity and trust, and digital transformation and adoption.

Participation in the initiative will be voluntary, with experts invited to contribute according to the needs of individual projects and the relevance of their experience.

The DCO said applications are now open to qualified professionals worldwide, including individuals from government bodies, international organisations, academic institutions, private sector companies, civil society organisations, and independent specialists.

Through the initiative, the organisation aims to deepen international cooperation while creating new opportunities for experts around the world to contribute their knowledge and experience towards shaping practical and high-impact solutions for the future of the digital economy.

The DCO added that its General Secretariat is currently accepting applications for the inaugural roster of the Global Expert Community, inviting experts, researchers, specialists and industry leaders interested in helping shape the digital future to submit their applications.