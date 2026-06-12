Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday announced that it has completed a fresh acquisition of its own shares.

According to the announcement, the firm successfully acquired a total of 3,744 own shares at a price of €1.675 per share.

The breakdown of this acquisition involved two distinct purchases recorded on the same date.

The first transaction consisted of 2,031 shares purchased at a price of €1.675, while the second transaction involved the acquisition of 1,713 shares, also at a price of €1.675.