Deputy Welfare Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina carried out on site inspections of care homes on Tuesday to ensure measures protecting elderly residents during the current heatwave are being implemented.

The deputy ministry said the visits were intended to verify compliance with guidance issued to care home operators last month regarding air conditioning systems.

Papaellina assured that protecting the elderly remained a priority for the deputy ministry.

“Protecting the dignity, safety and quality of life of the elderly is a top priority for the deputy ministry,” she said.

She added that the inspections aimed to ensure “every senior living in a shelter enjoys conditions of safety, dignity and quality care, particularly during periods of extreme weather events such as high temperatures”.

“Prevention and early intervention are the best form of protection,” she said.

According to the deputy ministry, the inspections are being conducted on a sample basis to assess compliance with written instructions issued by social services.

During the visits, Papaellina also met residents, staff and management to discuss the facilities’ day-to-day operations as well as the quality of care being provided.

The deputy ministry said inspections will continue in all districts while authorities monitor compliance and work with providers to maintain standards of care for elderly residents.