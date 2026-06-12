We’ve made it even easier to find your next great dining experience. Our new Restaurant Reviews Hub brings together all our restaurant reviews in one place, conveniently organised by district, so you can quickly browse the best spots wherever you are in Cyprus.

Whether you’re searching for a hidden gem in Nicosia, a family-friendly taverna in Limassol, a stylish café in Larnaca, or a must-visit restaurant in Paphos, you can now explore our recommendations based on location with just a few clicks.

To make your search even simpler, we’ve integrated interactive maps into every district page and individual review. You can instantly see where each restaurant is located, making it easy to plan your next meal or discover somewhere new nearby.

But that’s not all. We’ve also introduced a reader rating feature, allowing you to score and share your opinion on our reviews. Your feedback will help create a more interactive and useful guide for fellow food lovers.

What makes our reviews different is our commitment to independence and authenticity. Every restaurant is reviewed anonymously, without the establishment knowing they are being assessed. We pay for our own meals and experience the venue exactly as any other customer would, ensuring that our opinions reflect a genuine, unbiased dining experience.

Our Restaurant Reviews Hub will continue to grow as we visit and review more establishments across the island. So, whether you’re looking for a special occasion venue, a casual lunch spot, or your next culinary discovery, you’ll now find everything organised, mapped and ready to explore.

Visit our new Restaurant Reviews Hub today, browse by district, discover new favourites, and don’t forget to rate our reviews!

By district:

FAMAGUSTA

LARNACA

LIMASSOL

NICOSIA

PAPHOS





