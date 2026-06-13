Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Cyprus with my mum and dad, my dog Amber and my cat Biscuit.

What did you have for breakfast?

Bear Alphabet cereal and some kefir.

Describe your perfect day.

After a school day, I go to see my neighbour friend on the bike and play with her, do some art and practice piano.

Best book ever read?

Lottie Brooks (the whole series). Because Lottie is a similar aged girl, she is very funny.

Best childhood memory?

I don’t have a best memory because I like all of them.

What is always in your fridge?

Chocolate.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Katseye music.

What’s your spirit animal?

Tofu (my Pomeranian puppy that died tragically only 6 months old).

What are you most proud of?

I am proud for being me.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Paddington because it is full of funny adventures.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Katseye band members: Sophia because she shares the same name. Yoonchae because she shares the same birthday.

What is your greatest fear?

Snakes, spiders, bees and wasps.

Sophia Sullivan is the co-author of the children’s book Welcome to Rainbow Zoo A Place Where Dreams Come True with Kicki Pallin and the founder of Kawaii Life, a natural skincare brand. Find her book at amazon