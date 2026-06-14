A nationwide test of the government’s new CY-Alert emergency warning system will take place on Monday, with authorities set to send a simulated missing person and kidnapping alert as part of final preparations before the platform enters full operation.

The civil defence department said on Sunday that the notification will be issued between 2.30pm and 3.30pm under a scenario involving the abduction of a missing person.

The alert will carry the wording “TEST TEST TEST” or “EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE” and is intended solely to assess the system under real operating conditions.

Unlike previous trial notifications conducted in selected communities, the nationwide exercise will not be accompanied by the characteristic warning sound.

Authorities said the decision was taken to avoid unnecessary disruption while still allowing the system’s functionality to be evaluated on a large scale.

Officials stressed that the message will not relate to an actual incident and “does not require any action” from members of the public.

The exercise marks the final phase of a testing programme that began earlier this month following the launch of the early warning system on June 2.

Previous alerts were sent to residents in selected communities across the districts of Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Nicosia to assess the system’s performance in different locations.

CY-Alert has been developed to provide immediate warnings during emergencies and disasters, enabling authorities to communicate directly with people in affected areas through mobile devices.

The system is designed to support public safety by delivering real-time instructions during incidents that may threaten life or property.

Civil defence has urged the public to ensure alert notifications are enabled on their mobile phones in order to receive future warnings.

Guidance on device settings is available through the government support line 1450, while instructional material has also been published on official Civil Defence social media channels and the government’s CY-Alert website.