Cyprus will begin operating its new CY Alert population warning system from June 2, with authorities set to conduct a series of test notifications across the island before a nationwide exercise later in the month.

The civil defence department announced on Friday that the system will be used to provide real time alerts to the public during emergencies and disasters, enabling residents in affected areas to take protective action.

As part of the rollout, test notifications will be sent to mobile phones between June 2 and June 15. The alerts will be accompanied by a distinctive loud sound and vibration and will display the message “TEST TEST TEST” or “EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE”.

Civil Defence stressed that notifications carrying those messages are part of scheduled testing and “do not require any action” from the public.

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The first tests will take place next Tuesday between 11am and 12pm in the communities of Pissouri and Moniatis, followed by a second exercise between 4pm and 5pm in Psevdas.

Further tests are scheduled for next Sunday between 10am and 11am in Argaka, Avgorou and Ora, and on June 10 between 4pm and 5pm in Fini and Kalopanayiotis.

The programme will conclude on June 15 with a nationwide notification exercise between 3pm and 4pm simulating a missing person alert.

Authorities said residents in neighbouring areas may also receive test messages during the exercises.

The CY Alert system is designed to issue immediate warnings during situations that threaten public safety, including natural disasters and other emergencies.

Civil Defence urged members of the public to ensure alert notifications are enabled on their mobile devices.

Guidance is available through the government’s support line on 1450, while instructional videos have also been published on the organisation’s official social media channels.

Officials said the testing period will allow the system to be assessed under real operating conditions before it enters full service.