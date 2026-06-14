Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a fire believed to have been deliberately started that broke out near Neo Chorio in the Paphos district early on Saturday.

The fire erupted at approximately 5.30am and was brought fully under control less than an hour later after burning around 12 acres of scrubland.

According to the forestry department, the swift mobilisation of the fire brigade prevented more extensive damage in an area vulnerable to rapid fire spread during the summer months.

Initial investigations have raised suspicions that the blaze was started intentionally.

Authorities said three separate points of ignition were identified within the affected area, a finding which they said, “leads to the conclusion that the fire was started maliciously”.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.