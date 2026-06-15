A nationwide test of the CY-Alert emergency warning system was carried out on Monday through a simulated missing person alert.

Members of the public across Cyprus received a test notification on their mobile phones concerning the simulated abduction of a missing person, however some reported that they did not receive the notification.

The exercise formed part of testing procedures for the CY-Alert system and was intended to assess the operation of the platform on a nationwide basis.

The message received by users clearly stated that it was a test and did not require any action from the public.

Monday’s exercise marked the first time the system was tested simultaneously across the island. Another exercise took place on June 2 and concerned only Pissouri, Moniatis and Psevdas.

The new national public warning system was officially presented on May 26.

CY-Alert enables Civil Defence to send immediate alerts to mobile phones located within a specific geographical area during emergencies or serious threats to public safety.

The system operates through mobile networks and does not require users to download an application or register. Alerts are delivered instantly to compatible devices located within the affected area.

Civil Defence urged members of the public to update their mobile phone software and activate the relevant settings to receive future CY-Alert notifications, including alerts relating to abductions and missing persons.

Authorities noted that notification settings may vary depending on the device.

Android users are advised to ensure their devices are running the latest software version and to access the CY-Alert settings through the Personal Safety and Emergency features menu. Emergency wireless alert preferences can then be adjusted according to the user’s needs.

If the settings do not appear, users are advised to check for Google Play system updates and restart their device.

For iPhone users, Civil Defence said notification settings can be accessed through the Notifications menu after ensuring the device’s software is up to date.

Further information is available through the government’s CY-Alert portal and the public information line 1450.