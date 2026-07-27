The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has urged financial market participants to accelerate preparations for the European Union’s transition to a T+1 settlement cycle, warning that 2026 will be a decisive year ahead of the change scheduled for October 2027.

The EU securities regulator published a statement outlining key deadlines and action points designed to help firms prepare for the move to a T+1 settlement cycle, under which securities transactions will settle one business day after trading instead of two.

The transition is scheduled to take effect on October 11, 2027, making the completion of technical and operational preparations during 2026 a priority for market participants across the bloc.

ESMA said the first and second readiness surveys conducted by the EU T+1 Industry Committee showed a generally strong and improving level of awareness and commitment to the transition.

However, the surveys also revealed uneven progress across EU financial markets, sectors and individual firms.

The regulator stressed that a successful transition would require close cooperation between the financial industry and supervisory authorities.

ESMA said it will continue working alongside national competent authorities at both EU and national level to strengthen awareness and implementation efforts.

It also warned that regulators will closely monitor firms’ compliance with the new regulatory requirements once they begin taking effect over the coming months.

According to ESMA, the legal and regulatory framework underpinning the transition has been known since the middle of October last year.

The authority has also proposed amendments to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/1229, introducing new requirements that are considered particularly important for the shift to T+1 settlement.

Those amendments have already been endorsed by the European Commission and are currently under scrutiny by the European Parliament and the Council.

ESMA said firms should incorporate these new regulatory requirements alongside the recommendations issued by the EU T+1 Industry Committee and accelerate the technical work needed to ensure they are ready for the October 2027 transition.

The first regulatory milestone falls on December 7, 2026, when new requirements governing the exchange of allocations and confirmations will come into force.

These measures are intended to improve the speed of the first post-trade process while making the use of international communication standards the default approach.

The final implementation deadline remains October 11, 2027, when firms will also need to optimise settlement processes by submitting settlement instructions early enough to securities settlement systems.

The changes will also require the wider use of central securities depository functionalities, including auto-partial settlement, hold and release, and auto-collateralisation.

ESMA and national competent authorities said they are in the final stages of reviewing Level 3 guidance covering allocations and confirmations.

The regulator explained that the guidance is not intended to introduce additional obligations but to promote a common understanding of the expectations arising from the revised delegated regulation.

Combined with the recommendations of the EU T+1 Industry Committee, the guidance is expected to provide firms with a clear framework for implementing electronic, standardised and timely allocation and confirmation processes.

ESMA acknowledged that firms may choose different implementation strategies depending on their individual circumstances.

Nevertheless, it said automation and standardisation will be essential and encouraged firms to review all trading and settlement processes while considering new partnerships where appropriate.

The authority also highlighted the importance of maintaining high-quality data through the use of accurate reference information, including Standard Settlement Instructions.

ESMA warned that insufficient preparation could expose firms to significant operational and reputational risks.

These risks include disruptions involving financial market infrastructures and IT providers, difficulties meeting client requirements, and increased IT and staff training costs caused by last-minute remediation work.

The regulator also cautioned that firms failing to meet T+1 settlement deadlines on a persistent basis could find counterparties becoming less willing to trade with them because of concerns over operational risk and settlement discipline measures.

ESMA concluded that no firm can prepare for the transition in isolation.

It urged market participants to assess not only their own readiness but also that of their wider ecosystem, including clients, brokers, custodians, central securities depository participants, central securities depositories, central counterparties, trading venues, technology vendors and outsourcing providers.

The regulator said early testing across the entire trading and settlement chain will help identify defects sooner and reduce the risk of disruption when the new T+1 settlement cycle goes live in October 2027.