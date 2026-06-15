The origins of a white cross erected on the rocks of Potima Bay in Peyia has been resolved, with information emerging on Monday linking its installation to the father of a merchant navy officer serving in Cyprus’ maritime fleet.

The cross attracted public attention after being spotted below the Askos Hotel, prompting questions among residents and visitors over who had placed it and the purpose behind its presence.

According to information obtained by Sigma, the initiative was undertaken by a family from Paphos as the fulfilment of a personal vow made by a father whose son serves as an officer in the Merchant Navy.

The installation was also intended as a prayer to Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of seafarers, seeking protection for those working and travelling at sea.

The location was chosen due to the family’s long association with the area, where they have spent time fishing, swimming and relaxing over several decades.

Both the municipalities of Paphos and Akamas subsequently denied any involvement in the installation of the cross, while no public announcement had been issued concerning its erection or the legality of such action.