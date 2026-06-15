Justice Minister Costas Fitiris criticised prison guards on Monday over working practices and sick leave, while also outlining reforms to prisons and policing.

Speaking to Alpha, Fitiris said he could not accept complaints from prison officers while questioning their conduct, saying that “it’s not possible for some people to take 200 days of sick leave and protest outside my office.”

He added that officers should first perform their duties properly before making demands.

He also claimed that some staff who voice demands are those who “do not like to do their jobs properly,” while stressing that many prison guards perform well.

The remarks came amid ongoing disputes over protocols introduced in prisons on a pilot basis since January, which he said are being adjusted where implementation fails.

He said the ministry is addressing overcrowding through a combination of measures and plans to begin construction of a new prison before the end of 2027.

The existing system, he said, is being reformed alongside staffing and technological upgrades to improve enforcement.

Regarding prison leadership, the appointment of a new central prisons’ director is currently before the public service commission, with a shortlist of 37 applicants under review.

Fitiris said he expects a decision by the end of September.

He said wider police restructuring is underway following meetings with senior leadership, including merging departments and reallocating resources.

The ministry will also assume responsibility for technical services, equipment and procurement to allow operational bodies to focus on core duties.

The minister said a building for the ‘Cypriot FBI’ will be completed within two months, while he added that Cyprus has not experienced a terrorist attack since 1985, which he attributed to the effectiveness of state services.

Separately, he said all complaints submitted by social media personality Ioanna Fotiou known as ‘Annie Alexui’ and related material had been forwarded to the independent authority for the investigation of allegations and complaints against the police, which is handling the case without external interference.