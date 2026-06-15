The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced that it authorised the listing of new 13-week government treasury bills totalling €50 million following a successful auction held on June 12, 2026.

These securities consist of 50,000 individual treasury bills with a nominal value of €1000 each, designated as the 6th issue of the 2026 series.

The exchange has also confirmed the simultaneous entry of these bills into the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry.

These government bills are scheduled for official issuance on June 19, 2026, and will not bear any interest.

Investors should note that the trading symbol for these titles on the bond market will be TB13F26, with the unique ISIN code CY0241470810.

Trading for this new series is set to commence on June 19, 2026.

In a related administrative action, the exchange has moved to suspend the trading of the 3rd issue of the 2026 series 13-week treasury bills.

This suspension, which applies to titles coded TB13C26, remains effective from June 16, 2026, through to June 18, 2026, inclusive.

This measure is being implemented to ensure the proper settlement of all transactions prior to the formal removal of these specific titles.

The delisting of the older government bills from both the exchange and the Central Securities Depository will take effect on June 19, 2026.