A 51-year-old man wanted since 2023 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation was arrested on Monday.

According to police, the suspect was sought in relation to an ongoing case involving the importation and possession of drugs with intent to supply, as well as alleged participation in a criminal syndicate.

His details and photograph were first released by police on July 25 2023 as part of efforts to locate him.

Police said the man was taken into custody for questioning following his arrest.

A 27-year-old woman wanted in connection with the same case was arrested on 26 July 2023.

The drugs squad (Ykan) is continuing its investigation.