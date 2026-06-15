A comprehensive review of police protection arrangements for political and state officials is underway after Justice Minister Constantinos Fitiris on Monday said he had instructed the police security committee to reassess existing risk evaluations.

The process is expected to include newly elected parliamentary leaders Odysseas Michaelides and Fidias Panayiotou.

The review comes amid growing pressure on police resources and follows discussions over whether security details assigned to politicians accurately reflect security threats or broader political considerations.

Fitiris confirmed that the risk security committee at police headquarters had been tasked with re-evaluating the protection afforded to all political and state officials currently receiving police escorts.

The minister said the committee’s findings would be submitted to him before being forwarded to cabinet, which will take the final decisions on who requires police protection and the level of security to be provided.

The review is taking place against increasing demands on the police, including efforts to combat organised crime, drug trafficking and wider public safety challenges.

Particular attention is expected to focus on the leaders of the newly established parliamentary parties Alma and Direct Democracy, whose entry into parliament has prompted both financial and security considerations.

Under current expectations, each party is likely to receive approximately €320,000 through a mechanism allowing newly elected parliamentary parties to draw forward part of their future state funding allocations.

The arrangement is intended to assist with operational expenses, including staffing and the establishment of party offices.

Alongside the financial provisions, police are examining whether Alma leader Odysseas Michaelides and Direct Democracy leader Fidias Panayiotou should each be assigned a two-officer protection detail, with the officers also serving as drivers.

Panayiotou’s case is expected to receive particular consideration given his role as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and the amount of time he spends outside Cyprus.

The committee is also expected to review existing protection arrangements for several political figures, including Elam leader Christos Christou, whose security detail may be adjusted depending on updated risk assessments.

The debate over police protection for politicians has resurfaced periodically in recent years, particularly following observations by the audit office that the allocation of officers appeared closely linked to electoral strength and parliamentary representation.

Fitiris said the purpose of the current review is to ensure that security arrangements are based on updated assessments and operational needs.