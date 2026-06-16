The process to fill the vacant position of deputy mayor of Aglandjia moves forward while the possibility remains that no election will be required if only one candidate comes forward.

The vacancy arose after former deputy mayor Andreas Constantinou was elected to the House, triggering the need to appoint a successor in accordance with electoral procedures.

Speaking on Tuesday to CyBC, chief returning officer Elikkos Elia said a by-election would be held on June 28 if more than one valid nomination is submitted, and that candidates must be submitted this Thursday from 9am to 12.30pm.

If a single candidate is nominated, that candidate will be elected unopposed.

Elias said candidates must be at least 21 years old and registered voters in the municipal district of Aglandjia.

The by-election process is expected to cost between €80,000 and €90,000, according to estimates provided by the election authorities.

The deputy mayoralty became vacant after Constantinou, who previously served as mayor of Aglandjia before the local government reforms of 2024, secured election as a Disy MP for Nicosia in the recent parliamentary elections.

Under electoral law, vacancies arising from the election of local officials to parliament must be filled through a by-election within a specified timeframe unless only one eligible candidate is nominated.

Elias also referred to the submission of campaign expense reports by parliamentary candidates from the recent elections.

He said all 753 candidates have until July 25 to submit their declarations, adding that around 40 reports have been filed so far.