President Nikos Christodoulides is preparing the cabinet reshuffle, with changes expected to include both internal transfers and the appointment of new figures from the centre right, according to information emerging on Friday.

The reshuffle is expected to strengthen the presence of Diko within the government, with several party members reportedly set to assume ministerial and deputy ministerial positions, alongside appointments involving figures associated with Disy.

According to reports in local media, Diko MP Christos Senekis is expected to replace Maria Panayiotou as agriculture minister, while Diko member Evi Tsolaki is set to take over as deputy social welfare minister.

The changes also reportedly include the transfer of Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides to the transport ministry, replacing Alexis Vafeades.

At the health ministry, Tina Pavlou, who ran as a candidate supported by DISY during the last parliamentary elections, is expected to take over the portfolio.

The deputy culture ministry is expected to be assumed by Clea Hadjistefanou Papaellina, who currently serves as deputy social welfare minister, replacing Lina Kassianidou.

The government changes are also expected to include the appointment of Christos Angelides as deputy tourism minister, replacing Costas Koumis.

Angelides previously served as general director of the hotelier’s association (Pasyxe) and was a Disy candidate in the 2024 European elections.

Further changes are expected within the presidential palace, with current civic commissioner Panayiotis Palates reportedly set to become the Presidential Commissioner.

Presidential Commissioner Marios Hartsiotis himself is expected to move to the position of civic commissioner, having previously served as justice minister.

The reshuffle follows weeks of speculation over changes to the composition of the government, with Christodoulides expected to formally announce the final decisions once all appointments have been confirmed.