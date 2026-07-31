Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas “did not care about the truth” of the fire which broke out at a firing range near the Larnaca district village of Kalo Chorio on Monday, Akel said on Friday.

“The revelation that the detonation of ammunition at the Kalo Chorio firing range, which caused the fire in Larnaca, was part of a planned exercise approved by the National Guard’s leadership, in the presence of American soldiers, raises inexorable questions,” it said.

It added that Palmas has been “irreparably exposed” by the revelation, and that he “cannot be saved by the cover which the military’s leadership is attempting to give him”.

“Could it be that, before making pompous statements the other day, unjustly blaming the battalion, Palmas had not spoken to the military’s leadership to be informed that it had approved the exercise? Or was it possible that he was aware of the exercise from the beginning and was lying publicly to cover himself and others?” it asked.

It then asked whether “the minister is supposed to be informed about exercises involving foreign soldiers”, and “who, in the end, allowed the detonation of ammunition in these climactic conditions which posed an increased risk of fire?”.

“What is certain, however, is that in the face of the danger and destruction faced by the fire-stricken communities, Palmas did not care about truth and honesty, but instead about covering himself and his government, and did not hesitate to unjustly incriminate the battalion and command, which were only following orders,” it said.

As such, it said, “Palmas is called upon to realise his responsibility and take it”.

It was reported on Thursday that American soldiers had been involved in Monday’s exercise, and that the investigation of the incident had moved on from the 70th engineers’ battalion to the higher military chain of command.

On Monday, Palmas had said that “I must say that those responsible have names and surnames, and the responsibility lies with the 70th engineers’ battalion”.

He also stressed that responsibility for the matter was not in any way his, saying that “no reasonable person would place any responsibility on the president or the defence minister regarding this issue”.

“As far as the president is concerned, we must leave him completely out of this issue. If issues of political responsibility are raised, then I want you to know that I will take it on with all responsibility,” he said.

He added that he is “not under any emotional stress”, but that “this should not imply that I am not angry”.