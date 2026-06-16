The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the EU’s markets in crypto-assets regulation, as it prepares to review whether the bloc’s digital assets framework remains fit for purpose, the Finance Ministry said.

The consultation, issued on May 19, seeks to collect data and views ahead of possible proposals to revise Regulation (EU) 2023/1114, known as the MiCA regulation (markets in crypto-assets).

According to the ministry, the process forms part of the commission’s work under Articles 140 and 142 of MiCA, which require it to assess the application of the regulation and report on recent developments in the crypto-assets sector.

Under Article 140, the Commission must submit a report on the application of MiCA to the European Parliament and the Council by June 30, 2027, after consulting the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

That report may also be accompanied by a legislative proposal.

At the same time, Article 142 requires the commission to report to the European Parliament and the Council on the latest developments in crypto-assets, particularly on areas that were left outside the original scope of MiCA.

The ministry said the commission considers it necessary to assess the first experiences from implementing the regulation, while also looking ahead to ensure that the EU’s political and regulatory framework for digital assets reflects market, policy and regulatory developments.

Beyond financial stability and investor protection, the ministry added, the commission is also placing emphasis on strengthening the EU’s competitiveness.

In this context, the consultation will also seek to identify and reduce, or where possible eliminate, any disproportionate administrative burdens or bureaucratic red tape arising from the implementation of MiCA.

“The regulatory approach remains technologically neutral, ensuring the freedom of choice of market participants,” the ministry said.

The consultation covers several key elements of the existing framework, including the conditions for offering crypto-assets or seeking their admission to trading, the requirements for asset-referenced tokens and e-money tokens and their issuers, as well as the suitability of the current framework for crypto-asset service providers.

It also looks at issues that were left outside MiCA’s initial scope, such as decentralised finance, staking, lending and borrowing activities, non-fungible tokens, and the need to strengthen legal certainty for crypto-assets and other on-chain assets.

The ministry said the consultation is addressed to a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives of the digital assets industry, such as crypto-asset service providers and issuers, as well as public authorities, including national and European supervisory authorities, central banks and finance ministries.

Interested parties are invited to submit their responses electronically through the European Commission’s online questionnaire by August 31, 2026.