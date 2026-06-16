The government will do “whatever is necessary” for a full investigation, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday evening following the anti-corruption authority’s report into claims of corruption made in the Mafia State book.

“Our government is fully committed to transparency, accountability and the need to strengthen citizens’ trust in institutions,” he said.

The president reiterated that he expected the conclusion of the report to be delivered to the Legal Services, after which the government would proceed with relevant steps.

“We are waiting for the announcements of the Legal Service and as an executive power what I can assure you of, what I can assure the Cypriot people with absolute certainty, we will always do what is necessary within the constitution, within the relevant legislation for a full investigation of the case,” he said.

The anti-corruption authority on Tuesday found that former president Nicos Anastasiades, as well as others, may be criminally liable, following the conclusion of its investigation into allegations made by journalist Makarios Drousiotis, who formerly worked as his advisor, in his book Mafia State.

According to the report, Anastasiades may have committed abuses of power while in office on several occasions.