Temperatures are expected to reach 40C inland on Tuesday as a hot air mass and seasonal low pressure continue to affect the island.

The weather will be clear throughout the day, with temperatures rising to around 40C inland, 33C on the west coast, 36C along the remaining coastal areas and 30C in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially blow from the northwest to northeast and locally from the southeast to southwest, light at 3 Beaufort. Later, they will become mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort and temporarily strong, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort in windward areas.

Tuesday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 27C inland, 25C along the coast and 19C in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow from the southwest to northwest and locally up to the northeast, light at 3 Beaufort and temporarily moderate in some areas at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slight.

The weather will remain mostly clear on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain at similar levels, continuing to hover slightly above the seasonal average.