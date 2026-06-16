Turkish Cypriot journalist Bilbay Eminoglu died on Tuesday at the age of 49.

He was the founder and editor-in-chief of news website Giynik, and had been in intensive care since being hospitalised on Wednesday last week due to cardiac and respiratory failure.

The Cyprus Turkish journalists’ association wrote of his death that he “dedicated many years to the profession” and “left his mark on the Turkish Cypriot press with his diligence and productivity”.

“His contributions to our profession and the world of journalism will not be forgotten,” it said, before offering its condolences to his family and the staff of Giynik.