Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli welcomes guests to experience another unforgettable Greek summer, where luxury hospitality, exceptional dining, wellness and vibrant lifestyle experiences come together under the brand’s signature philosophy, “A Celebration of Life”.

Set on the crystal-clear coastline of the eastern Peloponnese, the beachfront resort combines contemporary design with breathtaking sea views, offering 66 stylish rooms and suites, many featuring private pools or outdoor hot tubs, alongside six exclusive villas and bungalows set within lush private gardens.

At the heart of the resort is its iconic infinity pool with direct beach access and a lively swim-up bar, creating the perfect setting for relaxed summer days. Guests can also enjoy Mediterranean inspired cuisine at Nikki Beach Restaurant, while Qurio Rooftop Bar offers panoramic sunset views, signature cocktails and evening entertainment.

A highlight of this summer’s programme takes place on 15 August, when Athens based music collective Second Story, featuring DJs Caelina and Seemo, brings an evening of Afro House, Melodic House and Melodic Techno to Qurio Rooftop Bar.

Wellness remains an integral part of the Nikki Beach experience through Idolo Spa, offering treatments inspired by Ancient Greek traditions, complemented by the fully equipped 24-hour Tone Gym and a variety of water sports including paddleboarding, kayaking and sea biking.

Ideally located, the resort also serves as the perfect base for exploring the wider Ermionida region, with nearby attractions including Spetses, Hydra, Nafplio, Epidaurus and Mycenae, alongside authentic local experiences and beautiful coastal landscapes.

Just 2.5 hours by road or approximately two hours by ferry from Athens, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli offers an effortless luxury escape for both weekend breaks and extended summer holidays.

Seasonal accommodation packages and exclusive offers are available throughout the summer.