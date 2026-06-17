Cablenet and GO Group: a unified blueprint for Cyprus’ digital future

For over 50 years, GO plc has been at the forefront of telecoms and digital innovation in Malta. Today, that strength and expertise underpin Cablenet in Cyprus. Backed by GO’s heritage, scale and vision, Cablenet is evolving from an “alternative” operator into a significant force in the Cypriot digital landscape, supported by the capabilities and long-term commitment of a larger international group.

The Cablenet and GO journey began in 2014, with the past year marking a period of focused transformation. This has not only aimed to start reshaping Cablenet’s culture, but also strengthened its position in the market. By leveraging GO’s expertise and scale, while remaining closely attuned to the sensitivities of the Cypriot market, Cablenet is building a stronger, more competitive future.

A legacy of digital innovation – and much more

GO’s story began in 1975. Today it is a fully fledged quad-play operator – mobile, broadband, fixed line and TV – serving over half a million residential and business customers across the Maltese Islands. Its scale is considerable: 2025 revenues reached €254.4 million, up 3.9 per cent year-on-year, with profit rising 31.7 per cent to €20.7 million.

But GO’s ambitions have long outgrown traditional telecoms. Recognising that its customers’ digital needs extend far beyond voice and data, GO has built a diversified portfolio of businesses that collectively address the full spectrum of modern digital life. Today the Group operates across data centres, consumer electronics, green and renewable energy, healthcare technology, data analytics, the Internet of Things and cybersecurity. This is not a collection of peripheral ventures, it is a deliberate strategic evolution, positioning GO as a comprehensive digital services group capable of serving customers at every point where technology touches their lives, their homes and their businesses. For Cablenet, this breadth is a direct competitive advantage: it means customers and partners in Cyprus are backed not just by a telecoms operator, but by a group with the capability, the vision and the resources to meet the digital demands of today – and those that are still emerging.

GO’s infrastructure credentials reinforce this further. The Group recently completed a €100-million nationwide fibre-to-the-home rollout delivering speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and operates three diverse submarine cables connecting Malta to Sicily, France, Egypt and Asia, providing the resilient, high-capacity international backbone that an increasingly data-hungry world demands.

All of this flows directly to Cablenet. As a fully recognised GO subsidiary, Cablenet inherits GO’s full technological and digital depth, benefitting from its Giga speed network expertise as it rolls out gigabit speeds across Cyprus, and from the Group’s broader digital capabilities to serve the evolving needs of Cypriot customers.

Financial strength and long-term commitment

GO’s financial position gives Cablenet a stability that few rivals can match. Since 2019, GO has paid over €162 million in dividends to shareholders, even while investing heavily in new technology. As Group CEO and Cablenet Chairperson Nikhil Patil puts it: “Doing the right thing for customers and doing the right thing for shareholders are not competing priorities. They are the same priority.”

GO’s commitment to Cyprus spans over a decade. During the 2014 banking crisis, GO was among the top foreign investors in the country. Since then, approximately €70 million has been deployed into the market, with a further €75 million committed over the next five years, earmarked for 10-Gbps fibre upgrades, 5G expansion, enhanced in-home WiFi and customer-service improvements. This is a deliberate, long-term digital strategy, not a speculative position.

Cablenet CEO Ioannis Mavridis has been clear: GO views Cablenet as a strategic asset, and the Group will continue funding network expansion and digital innovation in Cyprus. The benefits of Group membership are tangible: shared technical expertise across fibre, LTE/5G, cloud and cybersecurity; group-wide buying power and engineering resources; and the financial backing to invest at scale without jeopardy.

Cablenet’s growth and Group synergy

The results of this partnership are evident. In 2025, Cablenet grew revenues to €69.7 million, expanded its mobile subscriber base by 9 per cent to approximately 171,000 customers following the launch of 5G and unlimited plans, and extended household fibre coverage to over 235,000 premises. It also became the first Cypriot operator to bundle premium digital content – specifically HBO – directly into its offering.

Cablenet’s 400-plus workforce is supported by GO specialists and Group companies spanning consumer electronics, cybersecurity, cloud services and energy management, part of a combined Group team of nearly 1,700 digital professionals. For customers, partners, vendors, regulators and investors, the message is unambiguous: they are dealing with a single, unified digital group, and not two separate entities.

Strengthening the employer brand

Group membership also enhances Cablenet’s standing as an employer. Colleagues across service centres and stores in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta have access to GO’s learning and development programmes, technology laboratories and broader career pathways. Prospective employees gain affiliation with a group active across telecoms, energy transition and digital retail – a meaningful differentiator in the Cypriot market.

Looking ahead: a united digital future

Any notion of Cablenet as a minor challenger is difficult to sustain when it sits fully embedded within a €250-million revenue enterprise backed by Malta’s largest telecommunications and digital services group. Nikhil Patil is direct about what comes next: “With continued investment, and with the dedication of our employees, we believe Cablenet can become one of the most trusted digital brands in Cyprus – a company that Cyprus can be proud of.”

Ultimately, GO and Cablenet are two parts of one growing organisation, united by a shared commitment to building Cyprus’ digital future. GO plc is not merely an investor in Cyprus; it is the power fuelling Cablenet’s success and driving the country’s digital transformation.