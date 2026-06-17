United Nations envoy for the Cyprus problem Maria Angela Holguin on Wednesday met Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in the latest stop of her current round of meetings on the issue.

Following the meeting, the Greek foreign ministry said that Gerapetritis had “expressed Greece’s confidence in UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts towards finding a comprehensive, just, and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue”.

Such a solution, it added, must be found “within the framework of the relevant United Nations security council resolutions”,

It said that Gerapetritis had “stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum which has been built on the Cyprus issue over the past two and a half years”.

“Greece, in solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus, remains ready to contribute constructively to the next steps, with the aim of achieving the resumption of talks, on the basis of the agreed framework,” it said.

Prior to her arrival in Athens, Holguin met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Monday, having held meetings with both President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman last Friday.

Next, she will travel to Brussels, before returning to Cyprus for another round of meetings with Erhurman and Christodoulides before the end of this month.

Last week, she confirmed that it is currently intended for an enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the UN, to be convened either in late July or early August.

This latest round of contacts comes with the UN having undertaken a “new initiative” with the aim of bringing about a resumption of formal negotiations geared towards solving the Cyprus problem.

Both leaders had stressed that they will be aiming for tangible results to be achieved from the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem when it takes place, with Christodoulides saying after his meeting with Holguin that “the goal is to lead us into an enlarged meeting, during which the resumption of talks will be announced”.

Erhurman, meanwhile, convened a meeting of Turkish Cypriot political parties on Tuesday and stressed the need for “results” to be achieved at the next enlarged meeting.

“It should not be a five-plus-one for just for the sake of a five-plus-one. It should be a five-plus-one so that results are achieved,” he told a press conference after the meeting was held.

Meanwhile, Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone call on Monday night to discuss the Cyprus problem, hours after Fidan had met Holguin.