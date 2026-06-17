Cyprus’ tourism sector is returning to a more stable path after a difficult spring, Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis said on Wednesday, as May arrivals showed signs of recovery despite remaining below last year’s levels.

According to the latest figures from the Statistical Service (Cystat), tourist arrivals in May reached about 455,000, marking a 4.9 per cent decrease compared with May 2025, but an 8.1 per cent increase compared with May 2024.

For the first five months of 2026, arrivals were 13.3 per cent lower than in the same period last year, while they were almost unchanged from 2024, recording a 0.4 per cent decrease.

“The announcement of the results of the Cystat for tourist arrivals for the month of May confirms the gradual recovery of the tourism sector in our country,” Koumis said.

What matters, he added, is that Cyprus tourism is now returning to a stable trajectory, leaving behind the disruption caused in March and the weeks that followed.

“As a government, and as the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, we were called upon to manage an unprecedented negative situation, perhaps the most difficult situation in recent decades, excluding of course the period of the pandemic that paralyzed global tourism,” he said.

Koumis explained that, in addition to the impact of geopolitical tensions, the sector had also been affected by public discussion over the shortage of aviation fuel, creating added pressure at a sensitive time for the industry.

He said the government’s priority was to protect Cyprus’ air connectivity, safeguard long-term partnerships with strategic partners abroad, and preserve the island’s reputation as a safe and competitive tourist destination.

Over the past three months, the Deputy Ministry placed particular emphasis on protecting Cyprus’ international image, strengthening its online presence in 27 countries, hosting foreign journalists and influencers, and carrying out a series of meetings, presentations and promotional actions abroad.

At the same time, Koumis said the ministry continued to invest in strategic partnerships, as part of a broader effort to reduce the impact of the difficult spring period.

“We remain vigilant, continuing our actions in the coming period with undiminished intensity and with the ultimate goal of minimizing any losses in order to achieve the best possible results for the second half of the year, while simultaneously starting preparations for 2027,” Koumis concluded.