The 22-year-old student, Shahruar Ahmed Emon from Bangladesh who is believed to have been abducted in Larnaca six days ago, remains missing after he was last seen in Kofinou.

According to Reporter, authorities have since carried out checks to determine whether the student has crossed over to the north or left the island, but found no register in the electronic system and are currently examining whether he crossed to the north illegally or remains in the territory of the Republic.

The 22-year-old who was residing in Oroklini reportedly left his home on June 12 to start a job at a nearby factory.

He later sent a message with his location to a friend and messaged his father, asking for help, before communication stopped.

The father of the student later reportedly received several calls and a ransom demand from an unknown individual demanding money in exchange for his son’s release.

The police have launched an investigation into the case to determine the circumstances surrounding the student’s disappearance.