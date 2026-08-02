Contemporary art, emerging and established artists from Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus will soon take the stage of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre as the latest edition of the Nicosia International Festival arrives.

More than 22 productions will soon enrich the capital city’s cultural agenda over the course of 50 days. From September 12 to November 1, productions spanning theatre, contemporary dance, music and interdisciplinary performance will take place, bringing together internationally acclaimed artists alongside some of Cyprus’ most exciting creative voices.

The Municipal Theatre of Nicosia remains the festival’s home, while continuing to evolve as a dynamic cultural hub. This year’s edition introduces two exciting new performance spaces. The Studio will be a new venue dedicated to intimate, experimental productions that encourage artistic risk and close interaction between artists and audiences.

On Stage will be a unique viewing experience that invites audiences onto the stage of the theatre’s Main Hall, offering an entirely new perspective on live performance. Beyond the theatre itself, the surrounding square, colonnades and gardens will also be activated through artistic interventions and public events.

The festival will extend far beyond the theatre walls this time, transforming Nicosia into a city-wide cultural destination. Performances and events will take place at landmark venues including the Municipal Gardens, THOC New Stage, To Erma Bookshop & Café and Theatre Square, while cafés, bars and restaurants across the city will become gathering places for artists, audiences and visitors throughout the festival.

This year’s programme brings together artists and productions from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, France, Ireland and Spain, alongside works that have been presented at some of Europe’s leading performing arts festivals.

Throughout the agenda are internationally acclaimed productions presented in Cyprus for the first time, new commissions and original Cypriot creations, seven productions selected through the festival’s open call for Cypriot artists, revivals of significant Cypriot works, and family-friendly and non-verbal performances designed to welcome audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

A defining feature of the 2026 festival is its continued investment in local artistic talent. The open call has once again demonstrated the strength of Cyprus’ creative community, with selected projects standing confidently alongside international productions.

The programme also reflects the growing influence of women artists in today’s performing arts landscape, whose work represents some of the festival’s most compelling productions. The full programme of events and productions is now live on the festival’s website, while tickets are available through more.com and at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre Box Office.

7th Nicosia International Festival

22 productions from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, France, Ireland and Spain. September 12-November 1. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Tel: 22-797979. www.nif.cy