Two talented young artists from Cyprus have achieved a significant international distinction, as they are among the winners of the “Be There With Hyundai” children’s art contest, an initiative organised by Hyundai in collaboration with FIFA ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

The contest invited children from around the world to express, through art, their love for football and their vision for the world’s biggest football tournament. Thousands of entries were submitted from various countries, showcasing the creativity, imagination and enthusiasm of young fans. Among the winners were two children from Cyprus; their works selected for their originality and creativity. Now, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ being played, their artwork is adorning national teams’ official buses, while they, themselves, are experiencing the magic of the highest-level tournament firsthand, turning a childhood dream into an unforgettable life experience.

Charalambos Papacharalambous, Brand Manager at Hyundai Cyprus, celebrated the youngsters’ achievement. “We are extremely proud that two children from Cyprus have distinguished themselves in such an important international initiative,” he said. “Their success proves that creativity and talent know no borders, and we are especially delighted that Hyundai is giving young people the opportunity to enjoy such unique experiences.”

The “Be There With Hyundai” programme reflects the automotive manufacturer’s commitment to bringing young fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup, by creating experiences that transcend borders and cultures. Through this initiative, children from different countries and cultures unite through their shared love of football, creativity and free expression.

The campaign is also supported by Hyundai’s global ambassador, the South Korean professional footballer Son Heung-min, popularly known as “Sonny”, who is inspiring the next generation of fans to embrace the excitement and values of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.