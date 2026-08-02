Acting Paphos mayor Angelos Onisiforou on Sunday condemned vandalism in Kato Paphos after the end of a charity event, which the municipality had supported.

The images seen by the competent services cause disappointment and indignation, as public and private properties were filled with graffiti, causing damage and burdening citizens financially, he said.

Onisiforou said such behaviours cannot be accepted.

“This is neither fandom nor expression. It is a lack of respect for our city, for our fellow citizens and for all those who work every day to keep Paphos clean and beautiful,” he said.

He also emphasised that public property belongs to residents and it is them that will have to bear any expense for restoration of the damage.

“Paphos deserves the respect of all of us,” he said.