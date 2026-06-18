Finance Minister Makis Keravnos has held talks with Ontario Minister of Economic Development Victor Anthony Fedeli on strengthening economic cooperation between Cyprus and Canada, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations, trade and investment ties.

According to an announcement by the finance ministry, the two officials exchanged views on Cyprus-Canada relations, as well as on matters of mutual interest concerning the economy and international developments.

The meeting also examined ways to further strengthen the economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

The two ministers referred to the already high level of relations between Cyprus and Canada and stressed the need for their continued enhancement for the mutual benefit of both sides.

“He praised the performance of the Cypriot economy and underlined the importance of further developing trade and economic ties, particularly through investments in the Republic of Cyprus,” the finance ministry said of Fedeli.

The announcement stated that the Ontario minister highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral economic links and encouraging greater investment activity in Cyprus.

For his part, Keravnos thanked Fedeli for the interest being shown in investments in Cyprus and emphasised the country’s comparative advantages as an investment destination.

He also stressed the role of Cyprus as a strategic bridge for investments into the European Union.

According to the ministry, the discussions reflected the shared intention of both sides to continue reinforcing their cooperation and to further develop economic and trade relations between Cyprus and Canada.