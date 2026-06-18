The European Union and Jordan have confirmed that a major investment conference aimed at deepening economic ties between the two sides will take place on November 19, 2026 at the Dead Sea.

The Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026 will be held with the objective of strengthening economic, trade and investment relations between the two partners.

The event will be held under the patronage of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and is expected to be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

The conference had originally been scheduled for April 21 but was postponed due to regional developments.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by Jordan’s Minister of Investment and the Commissioner for the Mediterranean and was published on Wednesday by the European Commission.

The two sides said through the statement that they reaffirm their commitment to deeper cooperation, sustainable development and stronger commercial and investment links between their business communities.

The conference is aimed at investors, companies and financial institutions and will showcase Jordan’s investment potential, skilled workforce and strategic location linking Europe, Asia and Africa.

It is expected to generate new opportunities for cooperation between European and Jordanian companies, while also supporting investment mobilisation, innovation, competitiveness and job creation.

The initiative forms part of the EU–Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, launched in January 2025, which is accompanied by a €3bn financial and investment package covering the period 2025 to 2027.

The joint statement said the conference will bring together government officials, investors, financial representatives, business leaders and entrepreneurs from Jordan, the European Union and other countries.

Discussions will focus on sectors including renewable energy, clean technologies, the digital economy, manufacturing, supply chains and infrastructure development.

The statement added that flagship cooperation projects will be presented during the event, including the Aqaba–Amman water desalination and transport project and the Aqaba Digital Hub, which are being promoted as examples of Jordan’s role as a regional gateway.

Jordan’s Minister of Investment Tarek Abu Ghazaleh said the country’s Economic Modernisation Vision is aligned with European priorities on sustainable growth, innovation and regional stability, adding that ongoing reforms are strengthening Jordan’s position as a reliable partner for European investors.

Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica described Jordan as a key partner for the European Union and an important bridge between Europe and the wider Middle East region.

She added that the conference aims to translate the strategic partnership into concrete opportunities for businesses, investors and citizens through attracting new investment, supporting innovation and creating jobs.