Outgoing Fiscal Council president Michalis Persianis joined Darius Anucauskas, Chief Market Analyst at Markets.com, on Thursday for a timely discussion on the forces shaping the global economy, as the iFX EXPO entered its final day in Limassol.

The interview, titled ‘The Macro Shock Era: What’s Next For The Global Economy’, opened the second day in the Speaker Hall, setting the tone for a programme focused on markets, regulation, resilience and growth.

The discussion explored the impact of geopolitical tensions on growth, inflation, global trade and financial markets, at a time when businesses and policymakers continue to operate in a more uncertain economic environment.

Persianis and Anucauskas also examined central bank policy, economic resilience and the challenges facing smaller open economies, before turning to Cyprus and its ability to withstand external shocks.

The conversation placed particular focus on the pressures facing economies exposed to international trade, capital flows and shifts in investor sentiment, while also assessing Cyprus’ structural strengths and remaining vulnerabilities in the current global landscape.

The event continued across the Speaker Hall and the Mastery Hub, bringing together brokers, fintech firms, liquidity providers, payment providers, technology vendors and other participants from across the online trading industry.

Thursday’s programme featured a full schedule of sessions on trading technology, regulation, payments, digital assets, client acquisition and broader operational trends shaping the sector.

Another session, titled ‘Built Like an Athlete: Surviving Dubai’s Business Rollercoaster on the Road to the Top 1%’, featured Tarik Chebib, MENA CEO at Capital.com.

The discussion focused on the demands of building and scaling a business in Dubai’s highly competitive environment, where continuous performance and adaptability are key to sustaining growth.

Chebib reflected on how principles drawn from sport, including discipline, preparation and consistency, had shaped his approach to leadership and decision-making.

The session also drew parallels between elite athletic performance and business resilience, showing how structured training and mindset can help leaders navigate competitive markets and long-term pressure.

For Cyprus, the presence of iFX EXPO in Limassol also reflects the island’s continuing role as a hub for financial services, fintech and online trading, bringing international companies, regulators, analysts and service providers together at a time when the industry is being forced to adjust quickly to both regulatory and market change.