Akel have demanded the immediate resignation of attorney-general George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides despite their decision to recuse themselves from any involvement in the case.

In secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou’s statement issued on Thursday, he argued that the anti-corruption authority’s findings represent a crucial test for institutions and warned that any failure to pursue accountability would further undermine public confidence.

He further stressed that both Savvides and Angelides “should have already gone home”, insisting that their continued presence in office prevents the possibility of an impartial process.

The party argued that, under the constitution, any criminal investigation arising from the findings would ultimately fall under the auspices of the attorney-general.

“It is an insult to the public’s intelligence to tell us that they will check Anastasiades, those being the two crutches of Anastasiades,” the party said.

The intervention came a day after Savvides and Angelides announced they would recuse themselves from evaluating or making decisions regarding the Anti-Corruption Authority’s report.

Savvides cited his friendship and relationship with former president Nicos Anastasiades, saying the decision was necessary to ensure “objective impartiality”.

Angelides likewise said he would refrain from involvement.

Stefanou also turned his criticism towards both Disy and President Nikos Christodoulides.

The party accused Disy of continuing to protect Anastasiades and that Christodoulides must recognise that the findings concern “the government of which he was a key figure” and “his political mentor, the one who installed him in the presidency”.

The anti-corruption authority’s findings are currently before the law office of the Republic, while the government has announced plans to appoint an independent investigator to examine the case further.